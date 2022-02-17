Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Realty Income Corporation [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.63%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Realty Income Announces $1.7 Billion Sale-Leaseback Of Encore Boston Harbor Through Partnership With Wynn Resorts.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion under a long-term net lease agreement with Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). The transaction is Realty Income’s first acquisition in the gaming industry.

The sale-leaseback transaction with Wynn Resorts is expected to be executed at a 5.9% initial cap rate, includes an initial lease term of 30 years with annual rent growth of 1.75% for the first ten years and the greater of 1.75% or CPI (capped at 2.5%) over the remaining lease term. The lease also includes an additional 30-year option to renew upon expiration. Pending regulatory procedures, the company expects to close this transaction in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, O stock rose by 14.32%. The one-year Realty Income Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.81. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.02 billion, with 565.76 million shares outstanding and 403.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 3651080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $78.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 172.18.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.17, while it was recorded at 67.22 for the last single week of trading, and 69.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,372 million, or 59.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.8 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 685 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,526,877 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 37,724,721 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 372,729,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,980,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,802,236 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 17,432,166 shares during the same period.