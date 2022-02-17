Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.27 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Denison Announces Intersection of 24.9% eU3O8 over 4.2 metres extending beyond high-grade domain at Phoenix Zone A.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce multiple intersections of high-grade uranium mineralization beyond the previously defined extents of the high-grade domain in the Phase 1 area of the Zone A portion of the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) at the Company’s effective 95%-owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”) in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF version.

Three drill holes were completed during the fall of 2021 to follow up the discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization (22.0% eU3O8 over 8.6 metres) in drill hole GWR-045, which was located outside of the previously defined extent of the high-grade domain of Phoenix Zone A (see Denison’s news release dated July 29, 2021). All three follow-up holes returned intervals of high-grade uranium mineralization, including massive uraninite mineralization in GWR-049.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now -7.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.31 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +19.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 5052773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3436, while it was recorded at 1.2720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3720 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.