Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] moved down -0.55: Why It’s Important

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] traded at a low on 02/16/22, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.04. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Cash Tender Offers.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase its outstanding 3.650% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “3.650% 2025 Notes”), its outstanding 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2.850% 2025 Notes”), the outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Valero Energy Partners LP and guaranteed by Valero (the “4.375% 2026 Notes”), its outstanding 3.400% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “3.400% 2026 Notes”), its outstanding 2.150% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), its outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “4.350% 2028 Notes”) and the outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2028 issued by Valero Energy Partners LP and guaranteed by Valero (the “4.500% 2028 Notes” and, collectively with the 3.650% 2025 Notes, the 2.850% 2025 Notes, the 4.375% 2026 Notes, the 3.400% 2026 Notes, the 2027 Notes and the 4.350% 2028 Notes, the “Notes”), for up to an increased maximum aggregate purchase price which, after giving effect to the increase of the Series Tender Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase dated February 2, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) for the 3.650% 2025 Notes and 2.850% 2025 Notes to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $579,319,000, is sufficient to purchase all of the 3.400% 2026 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date (as defined below) (such increased maximum aggregate purchase price, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table lists the Tender Offers that had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 15, 2022 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent. The applicable Reference Yield, Repurchase Yield, Early Tender Payment and Total Consideration (each as defined more fully in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Notes accepted for purchase are detailed in the table below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4916323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valero Energy Corporation stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.89%.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $35.17 billion, with 408.84 million shares outstanding and 407.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 4916323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $94.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 74.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.42, while it was recorded at 89.64 for the last single week of trading, and 74.63 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $28,165 million, or 79.00% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,455,727, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,549,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.51 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -0.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 22,672,727 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 20,462,728 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 275,005,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,140,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,614,956 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,553 shares during the same period.