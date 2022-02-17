US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Stock trading around $39.28 per share: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] gained 1.00% or 0.39 points to close at $39.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3030335 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that US Foods Responds to Sachem Head Capital Management’s Attempt to Take Over Control of Board of Directors.

US Foods Offered to Appoint Two New Directors, Including Sachem Head’s Principal; Sachem Head Declined US Foods’ Offer Without Engagement.

Sachem Head Insisted on Appointment of Bernardo Hees as Executive Chairman.

It opened the trading session at $38.81, the shares rose to $39.58 and dropped to $38.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USFD points out that the company has recorded 20.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, USFD reached to a volume of 3030335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $43.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 46.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 38.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.59 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $8,558 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,070,384, which is approximately 16.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 20,209,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $785.96 million in USFD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $726.21 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 33,025,272 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 24,210,253 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 162,833,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,068,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,385,185 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,440,164 shares during the same period.