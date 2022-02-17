UBS lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] gained 2.33% or 0.54 points to close at $23.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3525433 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Realtor.com®’s Avail Survey Finds Renter Confidence is On the Rise.

At the same time, renters and landlords in need aren’t sure where to turn.

A strong job market is helping to boost renter confidence as we enter the third year of the pandemic. A new survey released today by Avail, part of Realtor.com®, shows that 82% of renters said they have not missed a rent payment over the past 12 months, up significantly from 57% in Sept. 2021. Looking forward, more than three-quarters of renters (77%) don’t expect to miss a rent payment in the next three months – more than double the 38% who said this in the Sept. survey.

It opened the trading session at $22.94, the shares rose to $23.695 and dropped to $22.6842, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWSA points out that the company has recorded 6.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 3525433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.72 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.43 and a Gross Margin at +41.10. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.50. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

News Corporation [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 21.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $8,648 million, or 99.40% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,022,207, which is approximately 0.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,380,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $712.68 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 3.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 30,244,361 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 31,988,399 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 311,483,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,716,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,419,717 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,862,079 shares during the same period.