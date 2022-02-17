UBS lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.67 during the day while it closed the day at $55.23. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Real-Time Payments Capability Is Deciding Factor When Businesses Choose a Bank.

Citizens survey results underscore competitive advantage, importance of faster payments.

Eighty-five percent of business leaders say the most important factor when choosing a banking partner is whether the financial institution offers real-time payments (RTP) capabilities, according to Citizens’ annual payments and treasury survey.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has inclined by 9.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.77% and gained 16.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $23.77 billion, with 426.09 million shares outstanding and 424.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3212255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $60.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $53 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.65.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.05, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 47.67 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,361 million, or 97.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,015,558, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,372,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.6 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,317,190 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 31,717,235 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 334,414,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,449,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,122,834 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,140,221 shares during the same period.