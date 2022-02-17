Ternium S.A. [TX] Is Currently -11.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ternium S.A. [NYSE: TX] slipped around -4.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.51 at the close of the session, down -11.10%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Ternium Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.’s operational data and consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as EBITDA, Net Cash, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Ternium S.A. stock is now -11.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TX Stock saw the intraday high of $40.81 and lowest of $37.2649 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.86, which means current price is +3.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 693.22K shares, TX reached a trading volume of 3902056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ternium S.A. [TX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TX shares is $56.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ternium S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $63 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ternium S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ternium S.A. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TX stock performed recently?

Ternium S.A. [TX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, TX shares dropped by -15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Ternium S.A. [TX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.38, while it was recorded at 42.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.57 for the last 200 days.

Ternium S.A. [TX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ternium S.A. [TX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Ternium S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.73.

Return on Total Capital for TX is now 10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ternium S.A. [TX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.68. Additionally, TX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ternium S.A. [TX] managed to generate an average of $38,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Ternium S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Ternium S.A. [TX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ternium S.A. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ternium S.A. [TX]

There are presently around $1,144 million, or 17.50% of TX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TX stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,947,487, which is approximately 31.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,075,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.92 million in TX stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $65.8 million in TX stock with ownership of nearly -17.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ternium S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Ternium S.A. [NYSE:TX] by around 4,329,311 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,066,734 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 13,011,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,407,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,351,915 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,592,179 shares during the same period.