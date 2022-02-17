Team Inc. [TISI] moved up 45.19: Why It’s Important

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.27 at the close of the session, up 45.19%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that TEAM, INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DEBT REFINANCING AND ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today announced a series of related transactions in support of a comprehensive plan to refinance its capital structure.

Team Inc. stock is now 16.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TISI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.37 and lowest of $0.903 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.84, which means current price is +144.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 652.12K shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 22152306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Team Inc. [TISI]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has TISI stock performed recently?

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.37. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 53.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9680, while it was recorded at 0.8471 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9925 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.32 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.82.

Return on Total Capital for TISI is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Team Inc. [TISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.04. Additionally, TISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Team Inc. [TISI] managed to generate an average of -$43,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Team Inc. [TISI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Team Inc. [TISI]

There are presently around $17 million, or 68.60% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,640,711, which is approximately 7.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,005,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in TISI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.67 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly 0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 2,922,888 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,870,200 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,098,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,891,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,943 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,229,876 shares during the same period.