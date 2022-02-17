Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $48

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.93. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Achieves Record Holiday Revenue and Increases Full Year Guidance.

Drove Revenue Growth of 27% Compared to Prior Year; Revenue Increased 18% Versus FY20 Pre-Pandemic Levels, a 9-Point Sequential Improvement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3414145 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tapestry Inc. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $11.70 billion, with 275.14 million shares outstanding and 274.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3414145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.85, while it was recorded at 40.12 for the last single week of trading, and 41.38 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $9,560 million, or 91.80% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $759.58 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,378,194 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 24,937,200 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 191,453,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,768,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,195 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,034 shares during the same period.