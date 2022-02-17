T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently 0.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $128.37 during the day while it closed the day at $127.46. The company report on February 16, 2022 that T-Mobile Expands 5G Home Internet Across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The Un-carrier is leveraging its leading 5G network to unlock more access to affordable, reliable broadband in 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

On the heels of debuting 5G Home Internet in the Big Game, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced they’ve expanded access to the service in 62 cities and towns across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, building on recent expansions across the Southeast and Texas. Across the three states, more than 3 million people still have no access or only one choice when it comes to traditional home broadband. With this upgrade, T-Mobile Home Internet is now an option for nearly 5 million homes in the area. For towns like Greensburg, IN or Morgantown, KY – places where more than 25% of residents have no access to high-speed internet, T-Mobile is introducing a new option, helping to free customers from their landline ISPs.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock has also loss -0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 7.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.85% and gained 9.90% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $160.04 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 591.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3021688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $166.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $151 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 765.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.16, while it was recorded at 125.92 for the last single week of trading, and 128.76 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 70.08%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,441 million, or 42.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,532,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.17 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 49,008,004 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 54,637,501 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 443,005,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,651,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,767,357 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 15,355,955 shares during the same period.