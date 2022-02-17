SunPower Corporation [SPWR] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] traded at a low on 02/16/22, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.83. The company report on February 16, 2022 that SunPower Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

– Fourth quarter results consistent with preliminary disclosure; achieved $385M revenue.

– Drove fourth quarter Residential gross margin of 25.6%, a multi-year high.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3234481 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SunPower Corporation stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.22%.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $3.02 billion, with 172.88 million shares outstanding and 79.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 3234481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $21.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $35 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.85 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.53 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.28.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 62.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 289.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.17. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $272,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $1,068 million, or 35.90% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,279,728, which is approximately 39.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,357,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.82 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $85.94 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 13,404,944 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,660,178 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 42,431,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,496,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,537 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,010,716 shares during the same period.