Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Is Currently 8.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.79 at the close of the session, up 8.16%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of New Drug Application Filing for Poziotinib.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that its New Drug Application (NDA) for poziotinib has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The NDA acceptance is based on the positive Phase 2 study results in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. There is currently no treatment specifically approved by the FDA for this indication. The product has received Fast Track designation and the agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 24, 2022. The FDA reiterated the importance of having the confirmatory trial substantially enrolled at the time of approval and requested additional information around dosing. The FDA also indicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting for the application.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -37.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPPI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8199 and lowest of $0.732 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.54, which means current price is +31.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 5442955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has SPPI stock performed recently?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.84. With this latest performance, SPPI shares dropped by -24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1167, while it was recorded at 0.7147 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3377 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SPPI is now -102.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SPPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] managed to generate an average of -$973,136 per employee.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $72 million, or 62.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,215,947, which is approximately -1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 9,665,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 million in SPPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.91 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -11.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 21,510,463 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 27,961,583 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 49,114,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,586,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,937 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,972,358 shares during the same period.