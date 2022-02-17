Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell -15.59% so far this year. What now?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] closed the trading session at $35.91 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.30, while the highest price level was $38.20. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce the Phase 3 CORAL Study Met its Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints – Comparing Zuranolone 50 mg Co-initiated with Standard of Care Antidepressant vs. Standard of Care Co-initiated with Placebo in People with MDD.

At the Day 3 primary endpoint, zuranolone 50 mg co-initiated with a standard of care antidepressant showed a statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms.

Key secondary endpoint demonstrates zuranolone co-initiated with an antidepressant was statistically significant in reducing depressive symptoms compared to an antidepressant co-initiated with placebo over the 2-week treatment period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.59 percent and weekly performance of -21.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 473.59K shares, SAGE reached to a volume of 3356790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $74.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $78 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SAGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.04.

SAGE stock trade performance evaluation

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.44. With this latest performance, SAGE shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.11, while it was recorded at 41.63 for the last single week of trading, and 48.16 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.00 and a Gross Margin at +99.71. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.40.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now 40.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of $2,033,802 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.10 and a Current Ratio set at 24.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,166 million, or 85.40% of SAGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,126,411, which is approximately 5.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,490,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.84 million in SAGE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $199.15 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly -5.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 4,920,274 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 3,712,178 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 41,171,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,804,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,876,543 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,828 shares during the same period.