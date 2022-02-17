Roku Inc. [ROKU] is -29.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] loss -3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $161.45 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that This Old House® Announces Brand New Linear Channel – This Old House Makers Channel – a First-of-its-Kind Channel Featuring Leading Makers and Craftspeople.

This Old House Makers Channel To Launch Exclusively On The Roku Channel on February 8th.

This Old House, the most trusted brand in home improvement, announced today the launch of a brand new free, live channel – This Old House Makers Channel, which will feature leading makers and craftspeople displaying their amazing skills in woodworking, metalworking, design, building and more starting Tuesday, February 8th on The Roku Channel.

Roku Inc. represents 133.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.92 billion with the latest information. ROKU stock price has been found in the range of $158.80 to $165.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 3651772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $332.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $295 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $435 to $315, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 550 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 11.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 82.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.25, while it was recorded at 163.64 for the last single week of trading, and 304.10 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 49.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $15,536 million, or 71.60% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -0.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,465,486 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 7,366,325 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 67,563,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,395,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,658,474 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 3,275,983 shares during the same period.