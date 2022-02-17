Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $14.50

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] traded at a low on 02/15/22, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.51. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5355296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at 4.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $2.15 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 189.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 5355296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +4.12. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,914 million, or 85.90% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,236,334, which is approximately 9.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,516,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.19 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $143.14 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 10,465,476 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,885,212 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 144,239,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,589,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,416,782 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 237,698 shares during the same period.