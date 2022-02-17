Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Revenue clocked in at $1.49 billion, down -4.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.73 at the close of the session, up 4.48%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Paysafe Brings Further New Talent into its Digital Wallets Team.

Former Barclay’s and Amazon leaders bring additional bench strength to the team.

Leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), has today announced two leadership appointments to its Digital Wallets team as it continues to transform the business line under new Digital Wallets CEO, Chirag Patel. Rachel McShane is appointed as the division’s Chief Financial Officer, and Megan Oxman takes on a newly created role as Senior Vice President of New Product Development.

Paysafe Limited stock is now -4.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSFE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.74 and lowest of $3.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.96, which means current price is +23.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 4911743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $14 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PSFE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 14 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $1,166 million, or 51.70% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.92% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.34 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $178.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 35,506,900 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 75,010,544 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 216,222,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,740,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,331,407 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 69,155,036 shares during the same period.