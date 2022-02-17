Ouster Inc. [OUST] moved up 16.46: Why It’s Important

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.82 during the day while it closed the day at $3.75. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Ouster Delivers on 2021 Guidance with $34 Million in Revenue and 27% Gross Margins; Q4 Revenue Up 53%; Aims to Double Revenue for 2022.

$11.9 million in revenue in Q4, up 53% sequentially, with industry-leading 30% gross margins.

Record shipments of over 2,400 sensors in Q4, nearly tripling year-over-year.

Ouster Inc. stock has also gained 8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OUST stock has declined by -47.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.53% and lost -27.88% year-on date.

The market cap for OUST stock reached $675.00 million, with 156.65 million shares outstanding and 104.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 5945414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

OUST stock trade performance evaluation

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ouster Inc. [OUST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $164 million, or 28.60% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,634,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.24 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.08 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 242.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 20,205,344 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,473,628 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,287,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,966,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,107,208 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,997,156 shares during the same period.