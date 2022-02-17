Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell -43.80% so far this year. What now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] loss -18.43% on the last trading session, reaching $9.56 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Navitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Navitas Semiconductor.

2021 net revenues increased 100%, GAAP gross margin increased by 13.7%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation represents 117.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. NVTS stock price has been found in the range of $9.00 to $10.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 4763295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.86.

Trading performance analysis for NVTS stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.66. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] managed to generate an average of -$929,824 per employee.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $322 million, or 22.50% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,606,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.55 million in NVTS stocks shares; and NEUMANN ADVISORY HONG KONG LTD, currently with $17.58 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 24,995,585 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,329,144 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,868,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,456,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,643,739 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 11,480,297 shares during the same period.