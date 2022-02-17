Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] – find out why.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] price surged by 5.34 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Melco Announces Commitment for Studio City Private Placement.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announced its subsidiary, MCO Cotai Investments Limited, has entered into a subscription agreement with Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) to purchase approximately 220 million Class A ordinary shares of SCIHL (the “SCIHL Class A Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$165 million.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The SCIHL Class A Shares and SCIHL’s American Depositary Shares (“SCIHL ADSs”) are being offered in an offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The SCIHL Class A Shares and SCIHL ADSs have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws.

A sum of 3919452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares reached a high of $11.49 and dropped to a low of $11.00 until finishing in the latest session at $11.44.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.90, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 21.10 to 16.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.57.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MLCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,006 million, or 42.20% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,191,425, which is approximately 4.136% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,089,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.9 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $187.23 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 18,012,384 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 19,142,012 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 147,521,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,676,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,863 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,621 shares during the same period.