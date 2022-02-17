Masimo Corporation [MASI] Stock trading around $144.20 per share: What’s Next?

Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ: MASI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -36.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.89%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Sound United Enters into Agreement to Be Acquired by Masimo Corporation.

Sound United’s iconic audio brands will benefit from Masimo’s expanded organizational resources to drive long-term innovation and development.

Masimo will benefit from access to Sound United’s consumer-centric brands, global omnichannel go-to-market expertise, connected cloud-based ecosystem, and ever-present relationship with millions of consumers.

Over the last 12 months, MASI stock dropped by -45.85%. The one-year Masimo Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.54. The average equity rating for MASI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.06 billion, with 55.14 million shares outstanding and 50.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 335.09K shares, MASI stock reached a trading volume of 8473192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Masimo Corporation [MASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MASI shares is $324.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Masimo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Masimo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on MASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masimo Corporation is set at 15.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MASI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

MASI Stock Performance Analysis:

Masimo Corporation [MASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.89. With this latest performance, MASI shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.24 for Masimo Corporation [MASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.04, while it was recorded at 212.53 for the last single week of trading, and 259.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masimo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masimo Corporation [MASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +64.97. Masimo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.01.

Return on Total Capital for MASI is now 19.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.44. Additionally, MASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] managed to generate an average of $38,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Masimo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

MASI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masimo Corporation go to 11.90%.

Masimo Corporation [MASI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,641 million, or 85.20% of MASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MASI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,026,374, which is approximately 1.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,703,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MASI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $470.24 million in MASI stock with ownership of nearly -1.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masimo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ:MASI] by around 2,205,137 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 1,995,207 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 42,298,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,498,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MASI stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,804 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 214,471 shares during the same period.