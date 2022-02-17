Market cap of Urban Edge Properties [UE] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] price surged by 6.75 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Urban Edge Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

— Board Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares 6.7% –.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 4281851 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 728.96K shares. Urban Edge Properties shares reached a high of $18.89 and dropped to a low of $18.31 until finishing in the latest session at $18.67.

The one-year UE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.96. The average equity rating for UE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Edge Properties [UE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $21.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Edge Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

UE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Edge Properties [UE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, UE shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Edge Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +31.57. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for UE is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.60. Additionally, UE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] managed to generate an average of $882,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

UE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

Urban Edge Properties [UE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,894 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,875,873, which is approximately 0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 5.87% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,848,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.18 million in UE stocks shares; and RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD, currently with $184.43 million in UE stock with ownership of nearly -11.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Edge Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE] by around 4,968,956 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,483,765 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 96,858,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,311,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,067 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,215 shares during the same period.