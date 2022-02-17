Market cap of TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] reaches 30.60M – now what?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 10, 2021 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 5712663 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.99M shares. TDH Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4589 and dropped to a low of $0.44 until finishing in the latest session at $0.45.

Guru’s Opinion on TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

PETZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.50 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4025, while it was recorded at 0.4649 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5947 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TDH Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -236.25 and a Gross Margin at -5.13. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.29.

Return on Total Capital for PETZ is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27,784.88. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$16,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 150,629, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.21% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 61,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $23000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 405,698 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 156,292 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 86,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,088 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 156,292 shares during the same period.