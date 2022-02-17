Market cap of Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY] reaches 117.68M – now what?

Singularity Future Technology L [NASDAQ: SGLY] jumped around 1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.42 at the close of the session, up 20.65%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Singularity Future Technology Closes Upsized Warrant Purchase Agreement.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.) (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) announced it closed an upsized warrant purchase agreement.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yang “Leo” Jie, commented, “We were able to take advantage of our healthy financial position to facilitate this transaction, which will streamline our capital structure and benefit shareholders. Our focus remains on driving sustainable revenue and profit growth, as we execute on our business diversification and growth efforts in cryptocurrency and other new markets.”.

Singularity Future Technology L stock is now 55.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGLY Stock saw the intraday high of $7.60 and lowest of $6.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.28, which means current price is +120.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SGLY reached a trading volume of 3463089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Singularity Future Technology L is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

How has SGLY stock performed recently?

Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.04. With this latest performance, SGLY shares gained by 62.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.81 and a Gross Margin at +3.43. Singularity Future Technology L’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.47.

Return on Total Capital for SGLY is now -38.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.12. Additionally, SGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY] managed to generate an average of -$158,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Singularity Future Technology L’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for Singularity Future Technology L [SGLY]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.00% of SGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGLY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 188,000, which is approximately 10.33% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 175,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in SGLY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.63 million in SGLY stock with ownership of nearly 2.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Singularity Future Technology L stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Singularity Future Technology L [NASDAQ:SGLY] by around 94,984 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 129,426 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 337,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGLY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,874 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,698 shares during the same period.