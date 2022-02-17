Market cap of Ring Energy Inc. [REI] reaches 268.95M – now what?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $2.90 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.86, while the highest price level was $3.14. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Ring Energy Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Report.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its Inaugural Sustainability Report, which is now available on the Company’s website at www.ringenergy.com under the “Sustainability” tab.

The report provides detailed information about Ring’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives and related key performance indicators. In the creation of the document, the Company consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) promulgated by the United Nations, and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.19 percent and weekly performance of 3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, REI reached to a volume of 3187418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.45 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.21.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.84. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of -$6,180,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68 million, or 26.30% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,395,840, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 14.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,182,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 million in REI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.3 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,441,638 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,551,334 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,439,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,432,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,614 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 808,161 shares during the same period.