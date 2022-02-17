Market Analysts see UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] falling to $7. Time to buy?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.22%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2021 Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

Over the last 12 months, UWMC stock dropped by -43.09%. The one-year UWM Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.27. The average equity rating for UWMC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.85 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, UWMC stock reached a trading volume of 3686640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $8.75 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

UWMC Stock Performance Analysis:

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UWM Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

UWMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.15%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 28.20% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,930,982, which is approximately 10.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,440,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.52 million in UWMC stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $6.15 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 10,013,096 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,969,497 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 15,060,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,042,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,485,079 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,198,420 shares during the same period.