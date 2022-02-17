Market Analysts see Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.06. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group appoints Governor Michael O. Leavitt to Board of Directors.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today announced the appointment of Governor Michael O. Leavitt, three-time elected governor of Utah and former Secretary of Health and Human Services during President George W. Bush’s administration, to its Board of Directors.

“Governor Leavitt’s leadership of the Healthy Sail Panel and tireless work to synthesize cross-disciplinary expertise into safety guidelines for the entire cruise industry led directly to our successful return to sail amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richard Fain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Group. “His knowledge and experience in finding solutions to public health issues will be a valuable addition to the board.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4235925 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at 4.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.16%.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $25.75 billion, with 254.71 million shares outstanding and 246.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4235925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $94.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.17, while it was recorded at 85.57 for the last single week of trading, and 82.41 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.26 and a Gross Margin at -157.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $16,085 million, or 67.60% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,362,504, which is approximately 2.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23,740,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.99 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,045,869 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 10,062,138 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 164,338,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,446,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,168 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,614,457 shares during the same period.