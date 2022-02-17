Market Analysts see AppLovin Corporation [APP] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] loss -9.01% or -6.8 points to close at $68.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3608357 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that AppLovin Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021.

Raises Software Platform outlook for 2022 to $1.35 – $1.50 billion.

Revenue in 4Q21 grew 56% Y/Y to $793 million, Organic revenue1 increased 25% Y/Y.

It opened the trading session at $73.91, the shares rose to $75.97 and dropped to $67.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APP points out that the company has recorded 7.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, APP reached to a volume of 3608357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $110.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $87 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 78.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.64, while it was recorded at 71.54 for the last single week of trading, and 77.68 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AppLovin Corporation go to 21.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $12,269 million, or 19.70% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 99,640,489, which is approximately -7.783% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,530,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in APP stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $732.95 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 33,560,603 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 16,934,430 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 111,991,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,486,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,815,393 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,125 shares during the same period.