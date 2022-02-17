Magnite Inc. [MGNI] moved down -6.38: Why It’s Important

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] loss -6.38% on the last trading session, reaching $13.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Magnite Research Finds 68% of CTV Viewers Use At Least One Live Streaming TV Service.

44% of cable subscribers said they would cancel cable if they could get access to live streamed sports and events.

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, released a study titled “CTV Live Streaming: TV’s Next Big Moment” that found broad adoption of live streaming TV among CTV viewers across all age groups.

Magnite Inc. represents 131.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.81 billion with the latest information. MGNI stock price has been found in the range of $12.66 to $13.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 3452112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MGNI stock

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 13.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.27 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.55 and a Gross Margin at +58.44. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.03. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$93,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 67.70% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,822,381, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,730,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.73 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $118.33 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 18.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 16,533,362 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 17,402,291 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 54,297,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,233,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,059,219 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,134,963 shares during the same period.