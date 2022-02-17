Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] moved up 5.56: Why It’s Important

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] closed the trading session at $4.37 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.13, while the highest price level was $4.4201. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Limelight Sets New Online Traffic Delivery Record In January.

Surpasses previous traffic record despite seasonally slower month with momentum continuing in February.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced that January 2022 was its highest traffic month ever, breaking its previous record set in December 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.41 percent and weekly performance of 4.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, LLNW reached to a volume of 4148157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

LLNW stock trade performance evaluation

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 25.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.24.

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 48.90% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,315,847, which is approximately -1.374% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,256,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.9 million in LLNW stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $17.0 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 32.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 13,748,995 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 7,852,504 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 47,752,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,353,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,084,904 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,375,143 shares during the same period.