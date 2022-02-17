Li Auto Inc. [LI] Is Currently 5.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $30.18 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.22, while the highest price level was $30.23. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 25, 2022.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.98 percent and weekly performance of 4.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.16M shares, LI reached to a volume of 7893750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $43.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.27, while it was recorded at 29.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.95 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,273 million, or 21.30% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,842,854, which is approximately 6.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,006,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.38 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $416.79 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 63,582,359 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,844,602 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 142,830,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,256,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,176,710 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,367,831 shares during the same period.