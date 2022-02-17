Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] moved down -52.09: Why It’s Important

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LRMR] traded at a low on 02/15/22, posting a -52.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Larimar Therapeutics Provides Update on CTI-1601 Clinical Program.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that it has received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the clinical hold on Larimar’s CTI-1601 program. FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold at this time and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold. Larimar is further analyzing previously completed studies, and is evaluating if additional studies are warranted. The Company also intends to engage FDA to determine how best to provide these data. Larimar is currently reassessing guidance on the timing of the planned Jive open-label extension and pediatric multiple-ascending dose clinical trials as it works to meet the agency’s request.

“Patient safety is our top priority,” said Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar. “Our next step is to engage with the agency to determine how we can meet their request in the most efficient and expeditious manner. Based on all available clinical and non-clinical data, we continue to believe there is a path forward through the resolution of the CTI-1601 clinical hold. We have a robust Phase 1 dataset, which demonstrates proof-of-concept for CTI-1601 as a frataxin replacement therapy and its differentiated mechanism of action (MOA). We believe this MOA leaves CTI-1601 uniquely positioned to address the urgent need for disease modifying therapies in Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), as it is designed to address the root cause of this devastating disease. We remain committed to CTI-1601’s further development and are working towards this goal with a strong cash position which provides runway at least into 2023. We intend to operate under a cost reduction plan while resolving the clinical hold to manage burn and extend our cash runway if needed.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9125968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.49%.

The market cap for LRMR stock reached $71.90 million, with 18.29 million shares outstanding and 17.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.28K shares, LRMR reached a trading volume of 9125968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRMR shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while William Blair analysts kept a Outperform rating on LRMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

How has LRMR stock performed recently?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.70. With this latest performance, LRMR shares dropped by -56.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.33 for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LRMR is now -49.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.27. Additionally, LRMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,214 per employee.Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]

There are presently around $122 million, or 85.50% of LRMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRMR stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 5,830,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.13% of the total institutional ownership; CHI ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,515,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 million in LRMR stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.17 million in LRMR stock with ownership of nearly -11.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LRMR] by around 950,669 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 734,533 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,856,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,541,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRMR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,418 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 415,583 shares during the same period.