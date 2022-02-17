La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $45

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [NYSE: LZB] closed the trading session at $30.15 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.0402, while the highest price level was $33.99. The company report on February 15, 2022 that La-Z-Boy Reports 22% Sales Increase for the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter.

Demand Trends Remain Strong.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported operating results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended January 22, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.97 percent and weekly performance of -17.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.43K shares, LZB reached to a volume of 3256214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZB shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LZB shares from 33 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for La-Z-Boy Incorporated is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LZB stock trade performance evaluation

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.83. With this latest performance, LZB shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.57, while it was recorded at 34.64 for the last single week of trading, and 36.10 for the last 200 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for LZB is now 12.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.88. Additionally, LZB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] managed to generate an average of $9,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated go to 7.80%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,494 million, or 98.30% of LZB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,040,519, which is approximately 2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,758,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.38 million in LZB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $94.24 million in LZB stock with ownership of nearly -0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in La-Z-Boy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated [NYSE:LZB] by around 3,014,206 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 2,859,908 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 35,113,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,987,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,311,078 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,657 shares during the same period.