Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Is Currently -2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] loss -2.18% or -0.9 points to close at $40.45 with a heavy trading volume of 5729330 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Invitation Homes Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing company, today announced its Q4 2021 and FY 2021 financial and operating results.

It opened the trading session at $40.42, the shares rose to $40.84 and dropped to $40.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVH points out that the company has recorded 0.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 5729330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $47.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 77.37.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.80, while it was recorded at 41.45 for the last single week of trading, and 40.11 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.23.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.72. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $166,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $23,368 million, or 99.40% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,864,736, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,992,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.85 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 29.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 43,549,265 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 29,907,521 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 491,667,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,124,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,159,718 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,868,340 shares during the same period.