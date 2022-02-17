HSBC Securities lifts Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] gained 10.12% or 2.78 points to close at $30.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4853286 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Lithium Americas Completes Acquisition of Millennial Lithium.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) and Millennial Lithium Corp. (“Millennial”) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) whereby Lithium Americas has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial. Millennial owns 100% of the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project (“Pastos Grandes” or “Project”) in Salta, Argentina.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Lithium Americas has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial (“Millennial Shares”) and Millennial shareholders are entitled to receive 0.1261 of a common share of Lithium Americas and $0.001 in cash in exchange for each Millennial Share held immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement. The share ratio was calculated by valuing the Lithium Americas shares at a price equal to the volume-weighted average share price of Lithium Americas for the 20 trading days ending two business days prior to closing, and by valuing the Millennial common shares at a price of C$4.70 per share. In aggregate, the Company issued approximately 13,200,000 Lithium Americas common shares under the Arrangement to former Millennial securityholders as consideration for their respective Millennial Shares and convertible securities.

It opened the trading session at $28.29, the shares rose to $30.27 and dropped to $28.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAC points out that the company has recorded 96.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -155.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 4853286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $30 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LAC shares from 31 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.95, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 57.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $656 million, or 24.46% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,346,735, which is approximately 3.378% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,072,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.94 million in LAC stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $50.7 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,168,135 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,674,472 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 11,042,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,885,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,171,873 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,331 shares during the same period.