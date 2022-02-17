Goldman lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -5.71% or -8.39 points to close at $138.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3903542 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of frictionless enterprise communications, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

It opened the trading session at $144.49, the shares rose to $144.69 and dropped to $136.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -59.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 3903542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $292.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $250, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 285 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 8.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.08, while it was recorded at 142.89 for the last single week of trading, and 275.28 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

There are presently around $22,597 million, or 64.20% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.85 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 23,803,910 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 16,015,593 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 114,008,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,828,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,963,443 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 6,569,815 shares during the same period.