For Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.25 during the day while it closed the day at $23.18. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Vertex Manufacturing Partners with Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions to Provide Aluminum 3D Printing to Industrial Customer Base.

Vertex to install Xerox® ElemX™3D Printer at Cincinnati facility.

Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions and trusted industrial manufacturer, Vertex Manufacturing – A PrinterPrezz Company, today announced an agreement to add the Xerox® ElemX™ 3D Printer to Vertex’s Cincinnati facility and begin offering contract manufacturing services with Xerox’s liquid metal capabilities.

Xerox Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 7.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRX stock has inclined by 17.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.87% and gained 2.39% year-on date.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $4.17 billion, with 179.41 million shares outstanding and 176.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3578268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.97, while it was recorded at 21.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.11 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,939 million, or 81.20% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 32,114,891, which is approximately 3.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,617,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.63 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $292.02 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly 7.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 8,139,363 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 19,513,289 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 105,040,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,693,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,743 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,920,399 shares during the same period.