For Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR], Analyst sees a drop to $28. What next?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] price surged by 9.66 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Old National Bancorp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Urban Edge Properties & Corsair Gaming to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASD:ONB) will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASD:CRSR) will replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASD:FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18. Old National Bancorp is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Post-merger, Old National Bancorp will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Urban Edge Properties is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 7316073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Corsair Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $23.98 and dropped to a low of $22.99 until finishing in the latest session at $23.61.

The one-year CRSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.33. The average equity rating for CRSR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $28.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $33 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CRSR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRSR shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CRSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, CRSR shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corsair Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.99. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CRSR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 4.82%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 74.00% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,285,431, which is approximately -3.888% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,839,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.6 million in CRSR stocks shares; and SIGNATUREFD, LLC, currently with $16.65 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly -12.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 2,583,575 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,002,694 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 8,461,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,047,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,407,869 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 349,924 shares during the same period.