For Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] price plunged by -4.73 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Aeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call.

A sum of 3195163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Aeva Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.28 and dropped to a low of $5.015 until finishing in the latest session at $5.03.

The one-year AEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.55. The average equity rating for AEVA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 173.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.65, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, AEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.90 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

AEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $452 million, or 36.50% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 26,409,536, which is approximately 1.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, holding 18,485,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.6 million in AEVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.19 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly 17.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 30,885,569 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,243,857 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,425,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,554,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,233,594 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,869 shares during the same period.