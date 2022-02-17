First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Revenue clocked in at $496.32 million, up 6.93% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price surged by 3.30 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Eric Sprott Reports Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp..

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2022) – Eric Sprott announces that Sprott Mining Inc., (a corporation which he beneficially owns) disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $14.63 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $8,779,920.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 23,325,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants (representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis and approximately 10.8% on a partially diluted basis). Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 23,925,241 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 9.3% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.1% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

A sum of 5342270 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.81M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $11.905 and dropped to a low of $11.50 until finishing in the latest session at $11.88.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.73. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.31. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of $5,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $834 million, or 32.88% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 15.66% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.74 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.23 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,937,285 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,127,139 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 59,418,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,483,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,860 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,026,500 shares during the same period.