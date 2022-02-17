Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] Stock trading around $25.17 per share: What’s Next?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.17. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Essential Properties Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Fourth Quarter Net Income per Share of $0.24 and AFFO per Share of $0.37 -.

– Quarterly Investments of $322.2 million at a 6.9% Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3087162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for EPRT stock reached $3.04 billion, with 121.57 million shares outstanding and 120.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 834.57K shares, EPRT reached a trading volume of 3087162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $32.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 86.00.

How has EPRT stock performed recently?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, EPRT shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.79 and a Gross Margin at +61.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.71.

Return on Total Capital for EPRT is now 3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.42. Additionally, EPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] managed to generate an average of $1,281,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 26.82%.

Insider trade positions for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

There are presently around $3,087 million, or 99.80% of EPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,360,609, which is approximately 8.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,155,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.68 million in EPRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $273.21 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly -2.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 12,540,794 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,208,595 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 107,830,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,580,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,519,291 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 310,172 shares during the same period.