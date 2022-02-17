EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Revenue clocked in at $15.52 billion, up 25.82% YTD: What’s Next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] closed the trading session at $111.77 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.88, while the highest price level was $114.31. The company report on December 16, 2021 that EOG Resources to Participate in Panel at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. Central time (12:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 6. Ezra Y. Yacob, CEO, will participate on behalf of EOG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.82 percent and weekly performance of -1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, EOG reached to a volume of 3769350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $116.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on EOG stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 99 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.69, while it was recorded at 113.10 for the last single week of trading, and 85.70 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 73.84%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56,175 million, or 87.80% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,345,348, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,118,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.68 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 38,107,139 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 41,426,719 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 427,003,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,537,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,465,470 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,923,701 shares during the same period.