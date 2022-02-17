Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $100

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $96.24 during the day while it closed the day at $95.87. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Emerson Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Updates 2022 Outlook.

Demand continued to be strong with December Trailing Three-Month Underlying Orders up 17 percent.

Net Sales were $4.5 billion, up 8 percent from the year prior; Underlying Sales were up 8 percent.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also loss -2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has declined by -0.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.67% and gained 3.12% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $58.23 billion, with 594.60 million shares outstanding and 589.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3029588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $110.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $104 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.80, while it was recorded at 95.27 for the last single week of trading, and 96.32 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.46%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,948 million, or 75.90% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,951,679, which is approximately 2.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,288,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.51 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 859 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,206,793 shares. Additionally, 700 investors decreased positions by around 34,191,250 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 367,182,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,580,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,899,435 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,155,896 shares during the same period.