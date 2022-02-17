eBay Inc. [EBAY] is -13.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] traded at a low on 02/16/22, posting a -3.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.65. The company report on January 25, 2022 that eBay Launches Authentication for Trading Cards.

The service – currently available for sneakers, watches, and handbags on eBay – will expand to trading cards $750+ in the U.S.

eBay today announced the launch of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards. Beginning now, single ungraded trading cards (including collectible card games, sports and non-sports) sold for $750+ in the U.S. will be authenticated. By mid-2022, the service will expand to include graded, autograph and patch cards sold for $250+. With the addition of trading cards to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service, the company now offers authentication in four key enthusiast collector categories, including sneakers, watches, handbags and now trading cards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5196306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eBay Inc. stands at 2.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $36.35 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 601.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5196306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $77.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.70, while it was recorded at 58.59 for the last single week of trading, and 68.21 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.50. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 12.49%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $31,309 million, or 90.90% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.01 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 33,147,801 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 68,837,386 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 420,440,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,425,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,656,684 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 11,881,377 shares during the same period.