Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Is Currently -8.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.02 during the day while it closed the day at $18.30. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Dun & Bradstreet Signs Strategic Agreement With Google Cloud to Drive Cloud-based Innovation.

Companies focus initial phase of co-innovation around supply chain visibility, analytics and business-centric intelligence.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Google Cloud, today announced a 10-year strategic agreement to leverage Google Cloud for infrastructure modernization and jointly innovate new industry-specific solutions and services to help businesses operate more efficiently.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -7.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNB stock has declined by -6.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.22% and lost -10.69% year-on date.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $7.99 billion, with 428.60 million shares outstanding and 323.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 4638589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $26.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 11.06%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,442 million, or 70.10% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 68,052,330, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 48,351,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $963.65 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $508.08 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 6.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 78,638,991 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 86,338,079 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 158,231,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,208,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,566,094 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,290,650 shares during the same period.