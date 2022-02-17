Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Revenue clocked in at $271.60 million, down -2.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $1.39 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.’s Newest Golf Entertainment Concept, Is Headed to the Windy City.

Chicago’s Fulton Market will join the Puttery brand as the seventh location in development or operation across the country.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Fulton Market in Chicago.

Drive Shack Inc. represents 92.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $135.61 million with the latest information. DS stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, DS reached a trading volume of 5401779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Drive Shack Inc. [DS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DS stock

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, DS shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4568, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4218 for the last 200 days.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.89 and a Gross Margin at -2.16. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,571.82. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$18,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

There are presently around $55 million, or 54.10% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,704,921, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,427,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.57 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly -6.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 4,373,364 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,232,159 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,797,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,403,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,049,439 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,474,012 shares during the same period.