Daiwa Securities slashes price target on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] – find out why.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] closed the trading session at $4.95 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.82, while the highest price level was $5.175. The company report on November 30, 2021 that UP Fintech Achieved Annual Target for New Account Growth.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues were US$60.8 million, a 59.6% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was US$5.3 million.

In the quarter, the Company’s internationalization strategy demonstrated substantial progress. By the end of the third quarter, customer accounts increased by 117,800 to 1.77 million, nearly twice that of the same period last year. The number of customers with deposits increased to 612,000, nearly 3 times that of the same period last year. Notably, over 80% of newly funded accounts in Q3 came from overseas. The Company has acquired 353,300 funded accounts this year, surpassing the 350,000 new funded account guidance it set out earlier this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.81 percent and weekly performance of 10.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 4140979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.49. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98 million, or 21.10% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,934,569, which is approximately 14.156% of the company’s market cap and around 13.75% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 2,464,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.12 million in TIGR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $11.04 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 41.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 5,591,673 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 12,224,113 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,190,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,006,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,689,237 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,694,587 shares during the same period.