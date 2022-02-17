Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is 7.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $50.89 at the close of the session, down -0.02%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Marrone Bio and Corteva Agriscience Announce New Distribution Contract.

The companies build on existing seed treatment partnership to offer novel foliar bionutrient.

Growers in Europe will have access to a novel, sustainable option for enhancing plant health and crop quality through a new agreement between Pro Farm Technologies, a subsidiary of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBI) (NASDAQ: MBII) and Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA). Under the agreement, Corteva will be the exclusive European distributor for Kinsidro® Grow, a novel, foliar bionutrient that delivers key nutrients resulting in increased plant vigor.

Corteva Inc. stock is now 7.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTVA Stock saw the intraday high of $51.13 and lowest of $50.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.38, which means current price is +16.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 4649062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.77, while it was recorded at 51.07 for the last single week of trading, and 45.19 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 22.39%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $29,257 million, or 80.90% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,487,323, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,759,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 19,780,210 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 18,733,701 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 536,275,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,789,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,240,488 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,091 shares during the same period.