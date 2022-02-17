Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $18.45 billion, up 12.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.23%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The one-year Constellation Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for CEG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.08 billion, with 319.44 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CEG stock reached a trading volume of 5855327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $57.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

CEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68. The present Moving Average recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Constellation Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Insider Position Details

549 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 14,984,363 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 14,219,328 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 235,199,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,403,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,598,605 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,525 shares during the same period.