Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell -1.02% so far this year. What now?

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Expiration Date of Tender Offer for Cerner Corporation Shares Extended to March 16, 2022.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (“Oracle”) announced today that it has extended its tender offer in connection with the acquisition of Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) (“Cerner”) until March 16, 2022.

In accordance with the terms of its merger agreement with Cerner, Cedar Acquisition Corporation, a subsidiary of OC Acquisition LLC, which is a subsidiary of Oracle, has extended the all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Cerner (the “Shares”) to 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on March 16, 2022. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on February 15, 2022.

The one-year CERN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.59. The average equity rating for CERN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $74, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

CERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, CERN shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.42, while it was recorded at 91.96 for the last single week of trading, and 79.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerner Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,450 million, or 87.90% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: METATRON CAPITAL SICAV PLC with ownership of 292,210,827, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,586,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in CERN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.25 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly -6.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 334,301,012 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 50,265,751 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 163,626,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,193,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 314,996,750 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,426,961 shares during the same period.