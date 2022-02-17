Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is 0.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] gained 2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $25.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

ACHIEVED RECORD SMALL SHOP LEASED OCCUPANCY.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. represents 298.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.64 billion with the latest information. BRX stock price has been found in the range of $25.01 to $25.655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2942386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $25 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 210.97.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.95, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $7,357 million, or 99.80% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,821,183, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,956,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.47 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $597.57 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 22,795,109 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 14,278,912 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 257,663,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,737,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,410,709 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,883 shares during the same period.